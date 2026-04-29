Alex Bregman prevented the Red Sox from firing certain coaches

Among those who lost their jobs last Saturday in Boston was Pete Faste. He served as the hitting coach.

What you need to know is that Craig Breslow never really seemed to be a fan of the hitting coach, who was hired in 2021 when Chaim Bloom was in charge of the Red Sox.

So he got the boot last Saturday.

According to a report in The Athletic, Breslow believes that the hitting coaches are largely to blame for Kristian Campbell not becoming the player he needs to be.

In fact, we also learn that Fatse and his lieutenants could have lost their jobs in 2025. That said, a highly influential player stepped in to stop Breslow from acting, according to one of his teammates from 2025.

We're talking about Alex Bregman.

Bregman, who was a key leader in town… and who has since left, credited the hitting coaches for his strong comeback in 2025. This prompted Breslow to proceed with patience.

What this tells me is that Bregman had even more influence within the organization than we realized. His departure hurts on many levels… and the more time passes, the more we learn about it.

Is it possible that Bregman, who plays for the Cubs—who are doing well—sensed that the Red Sox were heading for a crash and never really intended to stay in town?

It seems like I'm wondering this more and more seriously…

PMLB

Eloy Jimenez DFA'd to make room for George Springer.

George Springer is coming off the IL and active today.

Eloy Jimenez has been DFA'd. Springer is not in the starting lineup, but is available off the bench. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 29, 2026

Can he work some magic?

Mattingly Magic is possible in Philadelphia. As Jayson writes, it happened twice during his tenure in LA! https://t.co/o9mf4qPtdP — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 29, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.