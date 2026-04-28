RUMOR: Alex Cora has turned down the Phillies’ managerial position

As you've probably seen, Canadian manager Rob Thompson, just days after receiving a vote of confidence from his bosses in Philadelphia, saw those words turn into a kiss of death: he has just lost his job as manager.

Don Mattingly, who has managed the Dodgers and the Marlins in the past, is now the team's interim manager.

The Phillies have relieved Rob Thomson of his duties as manager. pic.twitter.com/Jp523BrbV5 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 28, 2026

It's easy to imagine that the Phillies, who announced Mattingly would finish the season as manager, might change their minds. After all, if a great opportunity were to arise…

Almost immediately, everyone thought of Alex Cora. After all, since losing his job in Boston on Saturday, he's been linked to the Phillies—a team that, curiously, has just made a move. Remember that Cora won a championship in Boston in 2018 with Dave Dombrowski, who adores him.

But ultimately, we've learned that for now, the manager wants to take some time for his family.

That's why, according to Bob Nightengale, Cora turned down the Phillies, who reportedly offered him the job before turning to Mattingly—who isn't as accomplished as a manager—on an interim basis.

Alex Cora was offered the Philadelphia Phillies' managerial job before Don Mattingly, but declined.

He has decided to spend time with his family. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 28, 2026

Keep in mind that the last few years have been a rollercoaster ride for Cora since he was rehired by the Red Sox ahead of the 2021 season. He's entitled to a break.

And if he wants to work with Dave Dombrowski again (or if he wants to evaluate his options) in a season that isn't a lost cause, perhaps the opportunity will be on the table in six months. That doesn't mean it will definitely happen, but it's possible.

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