Rob Thomson wants to stay in Philadelphia despite being fired

This morning, we learned that the Phillies had fired their manager, Rob Thomson. The team's 9-19 record, with their window of opportunity to contend for a playoff spot closing fast, cost the manager his job.

He was the easy scapegoat, given the current state of affairs.

We know that Alex Cora was offered the job but turned it down. And in fact, the former Red Sox manager was offered the job while Thomson was still in charge. At least Thomson doesn't hold it against Dave Dombrowski for doing that.

Classy Rob Thomson says he had no ill feelings toward Dave Dombrowski reaching out to Alex Cora on Sunday while he was still employed.

“Dave and I have a close relationship, but that doesn't stand in the way of him doing the right thing for the organization. I respect that.” — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 28, 2026

And speaking of Thomson, the manager spoke to the media earlier tonight. What stands out from his comments is that he really, truly holds no grudge against the Phillies or Dombrowski.

He even said that when the time is right, he wants to return to the Phillies, as he loves the city and feels he was treated with class and dignity.

Rob Thomson says he wants to stay with the Phillies organization when the time is right, saying he was treated with class and dignity, and loves the city of Philadelphia. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 28, 2026

But the time, apparently, isn't right yet. The manager says that right now, he isn't quite sure what he'll do with his summer.

Because Thomson, as he explains, hasn't spent a summer at home in 42 years. He's grateful that his wife wanted to install a pool in the backyard, which is likely to keep him busy.

Rob Thomson, when asked what he will do now after being fired by the Phillies: “I have no idea. I really haven't spent a summer at home in 42 years, so I really don't know.

Thank God my wife put in a pool a couple of years ago, so maybe I'll go for a swim or something.” — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 28, 2026

Keep in mind that Thomson is 62 years old. There's reason to believe he may never get another chance to manage a Major League team… but he still seems very grateful toward the team that fired him earlier today.

That's real class. Hats off to him.

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