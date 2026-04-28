Rob Thomson wants to stay in Philadelphia despite being fired

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Rob Thomson wants to stay in Philadelphia despite being fired
Credit: Newsweek

This morning, we learned that the Phillies had fired their manager, Rob Thomson. The team's 9-19 record, with their window of opportunity to contend for a playoff spot closing fast, cost the manager his job.

He was the easy scapegoat, given the current state of affairs.

We know that Alex Cora was offered the job but turned it down. And in fact, the former Red Sox manager was offered the job while Thomson was still in charge. At least Thomson doesn't hold it against Dave Dombrowski for doing that.

And speaking of Thomson, the manager spoke to the media earlier tonight. What stands out from his comments is that he really, truly holds no grudge against the Phillies or Dombrowski.

He even said that when the time is right, he wants to return to the Phillies, as he loves the city and feels he was treated with class and dignity.

But the time, apparently, isn't right yet. The manager says that right now, he isn't quite sure what he'll do with his summer.

Because Thomson, as he explains, hasn't spent a summer at home in 42 years. He's grateful that his wife wanted to install a pool in the backyard, which is likely to keep him busy.

Keep in mind that Thomson is 62 years old. There's reason to believe he may never get another chance to manage a Major League team… but he still seems very grateful toward the team that fired him earlier today.

That's real class. Hats off to him.

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