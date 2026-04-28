MLB in Brief: Alex Cora’s Message | Aaron Judge Doesn’t Back Down

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Alex Cora’s Message | Aaron Judge Doesn’t Back Down
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A Message from Alex Cora

He thanks the city of Boston.

Aaron Judge isn't backing down

He doesn't want Ben Rice to have more home runs than him.

A big call-up in New York

Elmer Rodriguez is set to pitch tomorrow for the Yankees.

What can we expect from Trey Yesavage?

We'll see tonight.

Ernie Clement is loved

Toronto fans adore him.

When you play for a bad team

You get worse pitches. #LessProtected

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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