MLB in Brief: Alex Cora’s Message | Aaron Judge Doesn’t Back Down

A Message from Alex Cora

He thanks the city of Boston.

Boston, we will miss you.

Thank you for making us part of you. #RedSoxNation, you are the of that team; keep believing—you really care, and that's what drives everyone on the @RedSox to give it their all day in and day out.

With respect and love,

AC — Alex (@ac13alex) April 28, 2026

Aaron Judge isn't backing down

He doesn't want Ben Rice to have more home runs than him.

“I'm not going to let Benny catch me.” Aaron Judge and Ben Rice are waging a friendly home run competition: https://t.co/OWK3yYXG1x — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 28, 2026

A big call-up in New York

Elmer Rodriguez is set to pitch tomorrow for the Yankees.

Yankees top pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez is set to make his MLB debut tomorrow against the Rangers https://t.co/olVjBg73YW — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 28, 2026

What can we expect from Trey Yesavage?

We'll see tonight.

At long last, Trey Yesavage's 2026 season is set to begin on Tuesday night. @ShiDavidi breaks down what the Blue Jays and the 22-year-old expect from his much-anticipated outing against the Red Sox.

https://t.co/n77UEzDKKW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2026

Ernie Clement is loved

Toronto fans adore him.

It's pretty incredible to see the evolution of Clement's career and how beloved he is in Toronto. The reception he gets from the crowd when he comes to the plate is at Vlad levels this season. Read this https://t.co/1VB4OC4kJS — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) April 28, 2026

When you play for a bad team

You get worse pitches. #LessProtected

Is Juan Soto getting pitched around while everyone else is struggling? Smart piece here from @jared_greenspan:https://t.co/net7Ynvsxy — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 28, 2026

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