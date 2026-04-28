Mason Miller’s scoreless streak comes to an end

This season, Mason Miller has a record of one win and no losses, with an ERA of 1.26, a WHIP of 0.56, and 28 strikeouts against two walks in 14 1/3 innings spread across 14 appearances on the mound.

The San Diego Padres' top reliever has also recorded ten saves in ten opportunities, averaging 17.6 strikeouts per nine innings and boasting a staggering strikeout rate of 56%. To put that in perspective, the next-best reliever in the MLB in this category is Mason Montgomery of the Pittsburgh Pirates at 41.2%.

But even more impressive, prior to last night's (Monday) game against the Chicago Cubs, the last run Miller had allowed dated back to August 5 of last year. That impressive streak came to an end, however, as the Cubs scored twice off the closer yesterday. But they needed some help to do so.

Indeed, Matt Shaw led off the ninth inning and hit the ball along the third-base line. Ty France then let the ball roll into foul territory before retrieving it. Home plate umpire Dan Merzel followed the ball along the line, and when France retrieved it, he ruled the ball in play.

Unbelievable…

Home plate umpire Dan Merzel called the ball fair, giving Matt Shaw a single despite it appearing clearly foul pic.twitter.com/yck1JiRPnx — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2026

There was a clear distance between the ball and the foul line, and it wasn't even close. Padres manager Craig Stammen then came out of the dugout to protest, and rightly so.

Merzel then sought assistance from third-base umpire Shane Livensparger, who, for no apparent reason other than solidarity among officials, did not overturn the call.

Called fair btw pic.twitter.com/HyGpYofhvf — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) April 28, 2026

Unfortunately, calls on balls that don't clear the cushions are not reviewable.

Dansby Swanson followed with a single to left, and Pete Crow-Armstrong singled to right to load the bases. Nico Hoerner then grounded into a force out at second, allowing Shaw to score.

That ended Miller's scoreless streak, which stood at 34 and two-thirds innings.

Well done, Mr. Merzel.

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