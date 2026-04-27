Trevor Bauer boasts about his no-hitter

After receiving a 180-game suspension from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Trevor Bauer has been unable to find a job with a Major League Baseball team, even though some believe he is still good enough to play in the world's top league.

Effectively blacklisted, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is now with the Long Island Ducks in the North Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an independent league affiliated with MLB.

And just yesterday (Sunday), the controversial pitcher threw a no-hitter in a 13-0 Ducks victory, recording seven strikeouts and one walk along the way.

Unsurprisingly, this gave Bauer—who rarely minces words—the chance to take to social media to silence his critics.

Trevor Bauer is so bad. He's so done.

But there's a caveat.

The Ducks had to cancel their Saturday game due to bad weather, and as a result, two seven-inning games were on the schedule yesterday.

Trevor Bauer takes jab at critics after throwing Ducks no-hitter: ‘So washed' https://t.co/ygD4f4O0fz pic.twitter.com/wrXBDrpmLc — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 27, 2026

This in no way diminishes his performance, but by definition, a true no-hitter must have at least nine innings played. Better luck next time, Trevor.

Bauer played only one season in Los Angeles, in 2021, posting a 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 107 innings pitched across 17 total starts. Prior to 2021, Trevor Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award during the shortened 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds.

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