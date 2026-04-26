Josh Hader: What if the Blue Jays were to acquire him at the trade deadline?

Credit: Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor (22) to end the ninth inning of an MLB game at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Houston.

The Blue Jays have had their fair share of problems this season. We know the team's injured list is filling up at an alarming rate, but even on the field, some players aren't performing well enough.

Among them is Jeff Hoffman, who isn't getting the job done in the ninth inning. The team has tried to give him opportunities to get back on track, without success.

As a result, he has lost his role as the ninth-inning specialist.

News: Jeff Hoffman is out as the #BlueJays' closer. They'll go with a closer by committee for now while Hoffman works on things in lower-leverage spots. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 24, 2026

For now, the club is trying to find solutions internally. Louis Varland (who got the first opportunity) and Tyler Rogers are likely to be called upon, and it's safe to assume that Yimi Garcia, when he returns, will be as well.

Except that, in reality, these guys already have important roles outside of the ninth inning. Varland is capable of putting out fires at any time, Rogers excels in the eighth inning, and Garcia has never really been a closer.

So that raises the question of whether the Jays will want to bring in an established pitcher to solve the problem. And there's one name that would make sense: Josh Hader.

Keep in mind that Hader is currently sidelined. That said, it feels like he's nearing a return: we might see him pitch in the minors this week.

Josh Hader threw 25 pitches during his live BP session today on the mound at Daikin Park. He hit 93-94 mph, which is on target. He will throw another live BP on Tuesday, after which he should be headed out on a rehab assignment. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 25, 2026

Yesterday, my colleague Sébastien Berrouard made a good point when he noted that the Astros seem to be watching their window of opportunity close. The team is struggling to win games and has a farm system that is truly, truly pitiful.

Trading Hader at this point would make sense… and there aren't a ton of teams that, like the Jays, would be willing to pay $19 million a year for a reliever through 2028.

For now, the Jays will have to make do with what they have. But if the team can't find a real solution, the Astros continue to struggle, and Hader proves he's back to his dominant self, it's a trade that would make sense as the trade deadline approaches.

A name to keep in mind, then.

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