Alex Cora: The Phillies’ name just won’t go away

Yesterday, the Red Sox made some changes to their coaching staff. Alex Cora is obviously the big name who lost his job.

It came as a shock to the baseball world. There had been a lot more talk about the Mets and the Phillies becoming the first team to fire their manager midseason. There was less talk about the Red Sox.

And that's despite the fact that things are going poorly in Boston.

But in reality, yesterday's news could push the Mets and Phillies to seriously consider firing their managers to hire Cora. Especially the Phillies, since Dave Dombrowski loves Cora, with whom he won in 2018 in Boston.

Alex Cora will now be the hottest commodity for the next managerial vacancy, and it's no secret that he has a close relationship with Phillies president Dave Dombrowski — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 25, 2026

You can imagine that yesterday's news dropped like a bombshell in MLB—and I don't know if it's a coincidence, but the Phillies won for the first time since April 13 yesterday.

Ultimately, it's worth noting that many people have an opinion on what happened and on the Red Sox's decision.

1. What's causing the most buzz is the fact that many people in the industry believe the manager was far better at his job than Craig Breslow, the head of baseball operations, was at his.

Cora is considered one of the best in his profession. Whether he wants to manage this week, wait until 2027, or never return, he'll get what he wants in due time.

Don't cover the Red Sox (obviously) but can say this with 100% certainty when it comes to the industry: Alex Cora is, overwhelmingly, considered far better at his job than Craig Breslow is at his. And it's not even close. — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 25, 2026

2. The Red Sox aren't prioritizing stability, and the team is poorly constructed. Losing Alex Bregman clearly hurt… and it seems like everything is going wrong right now.

Players finding out about the hiring via Twitter? The team hiring a van with “coaches4hire” on it to give the guys who just lost their jobs a ride? Yeah…

“Coaches4hire” on the van picking up the Red Sox coaches that just got fired (via @ChrisCotillo) pic.twitter.com/rkOBTVpDeS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 26, 2026

3. The Red Sox's reputation (including Craig Breslow's) has just taken a hit. The team made a heartbreaking decision (I believe Sam Kennedy when he says it's a tough day, obviously), but they have no choice but to make it work moving forward.

There will be pressure.

4. Alex Cora is going to have to tone it down on social media. Tweeting that he's happy and posting a group photo with Jason Varitek (who took today's news hard) giving a thumbs-down isn't ideal.

He should take some time off, away from social media.

Jason Varitek gives a thumbs down as the fired group of Red Sox coaches flies back to Boston (via Alex Cora's IG story). pic.twitter.com/QoOIrhzPTC — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 26, 2026

5. The reason Cora and his coaches were fired after a 17-1 victory is because the decision had been made on Friday, but Saturday's game was moved up by four hours.

The Red Sox didn't have time to get Chad Tracy, the new (interim) manager who was leading the Red Sox's AAA club, into town in time for yesterday's game in Baltimore.

6. Speaking of Tracy: he has managed all the young players in the organization who are part of the club's future. And his reputation throughout the baseball world is excellent, from what we hear.

We'll see if he does a good job.

Not just saying this because I'm now covering him: I've never heard a single thing but unbelievable praise for Chad Tracy. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 26, 2026

7. Aaron Boone, who manages the Yankees and has a lot of respect for Alex Cora, said he feels that Cora—an excellent manager—will be able to find a job quickly.

But he was taken aback when he heard the news.

Aaron Boone said he was “very shocked” to learn about Alex Cora's firing and the #RedSox shakeup. Regarding Cora, Boone said, “I have a feeling he'll do whatever he wants. He's a great manager, a smart, talented person that I'm sure will have a lot of opportunities available to… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) April 26, 2026

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