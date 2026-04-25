MLB in Brief: 17 runs for the Red Sox | Roman Anthony is expected to start against the Blue Jays

17 runs for the Red Sox

A win that will do them good.

The Red Sox offense scores in double digits for the first time this season! pic.twitter.com/ZdZUtHpMuP — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2026

Roman Anthony is expected to face the Blue Jays

His back is still bothering him. The Red Sox will be in Toronto starting Monday.

Daily Roman Anthony update from Cora: “Even at 4:00, he wasn't going to play. He's going to hit today and we'll see how it goes. He's actually going to the cage. He's moving a lot better so hopefully he's available today after his progression. Hopefully, we get him in the lineup… — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 25, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong isn't apologizing

He knows there are true Dodgers fans, but he says others go to the stadium just to be seen.

Pete Crow-Armstrong: “Yes, there are die-hard Dodgers fans, but it's a ‘see-me' city, man. It's a Lakers city where people show up to sit courtside and look good. And I view it the same way here.” From @maddie_m_lee: https://t.co/XJvYibaP7L — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 25, 2026

Yohendrick Pinango and the Lakers

He was watching them when he found out he was being called up to Toronto.

Yohendrick Pinango was watching Bronny, LeBron, and the Lakers on TV last night when he got the call that he'd be joining the Blue Jays. The first call he made was to his mom, but she was sleeping, so he told his sister first before his mom woke up and heard the good news. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 25, 2026

Last year, he could have left the Blue Jays, but he didn't.

Yohendrick Pinango had a chance to become a minor-league free agent last year. Instead, he quickly re-signed with the #BlueJays. He said it was his first choice, by far. “Since I got traded, I loved it here. I felt like I was home.” Now, he's set to make his MLB debut. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 25, 2026

Getting back in shape

Vernon Wells says his back hurts after hitting some balls.

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