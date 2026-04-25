MLB in Brief: 17 runs for the Red Sox | Roman Anthony is expected to start against the Blue Jays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: 17 runs for the Red Sox | Roman Anthony is expected to start against the Blue Jays
Credit: X

17 runs for the Red Sox

A win that will do them good.

Roman Anthony is expected to face the Blue Jays

His back is still bothering him. The Red Sox will be in Toronto starting Monday.

Pete Crow-Armstrong isn't apologizing

He knows there are true Dodgers fans, but he says others go to the stadium just to be seen.

Yohendrick Pinango and the Lakers

He was watching them when he found out he was being called up to Toronto.

Last year, he could have left the Blue Jays, but he didn't.

Getting back in shape

Vernon Wells says his back hurts after hitting some balls.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!