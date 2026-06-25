Tarik Skubal’s price could drop

If the Detroit Tigers continue to struggle as they have since the start of the season, two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is likely to be traded. However, if Skubal continues to perform as he has since returning to action, Detroit may not receive the full value of its star player in exchange for his services.

Because once again yesterday (Wednesday), Skubal—making his third start since returning from the injured list—allowed four runs to the New York Yankees en route to a 4-2 loss for his team.

The 29-year-old gave up three home runs—two to Paul Goldschmidt and a two-run shot to Jasson Dominguez—which is far from his usual form.

After the game, however, Tigers manager A.J. Hench offered reassurance when he spoke with the media about his ace pitcher's outing.

“I thought he was great; he was aggressive. His pitch count was low, and he was starting to show that confidence on the mound that we know and love, but then they just blasted the ball out of the park.”

Admittedly, Skubal still struck out nine batters and allowed only four hits.

But we haven't seen the Skubal of old on the mound since his return to action, and that raises doubts about his health. In three starts since coming off the injured list, the left-hander has a 4.96 ERA and has allowed six home runs so far.

And this uncertainty could drive down his trade value and open the door to certain Major League teams that hadn't been mentioned in this context before. The Tigers are therefore not in a comfortable position right now.

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