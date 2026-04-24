CH vs. Lightning: “I could almost say I don’t even expect it to be a close game”

What's your prediction for tonight's game?

Do you think the Canadiens will beat the Lightning to take a 2-1 lead in the series? Or do you think Jon Cooper's team will come out on top in Game 3 of the series?

It's up to you to decide!

One thing we know for sure: the Bell Centre is going to be electric. The fans in attendance will be more excited than ever, and that could help the Canadiens put on a big performance.

The crowd's energy can make all the difference. Especially when the Canadiens are playing in the playoffs at the Bell Centre…

That said, the Canadiens will have the advantage of the last line change, and that, too, could help the Habs win. Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports) thinks the Montreal team will capitalize on that to beat the Lightning tonight:

I don't know how they're going to lose this game tonight. In fact… off the top of my head, I could almost say I don't even expect it to be a close game. – Renaud Lavoie

We can't predict the final outcome just yet.

But the Canadiens will have advantages on their side. The crowd, the last line change, the energy of a packed Bell Centre…

The guys are definitely going to be super motivated, too. All the players are excited about playing a playoff game in Montreal because they know the atmosphere in the arena is going to be electric.

It's going to be a great show. And if Renaud Lavoie is right… everyone will be happy tomorrow in Montreal.

It's also worth noting that several scouts will be in Montreal for the occasion. I wonder what that means…

Lots of scouts want to see some playoff action at the Bell Centre tonight #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/M38jJGQse9 — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) April 24, 2026

In a nutshell

– I can't wait. I'm SO excited.

– Ah, the Bell Centre…

– It's going to be wild.

Two and a half hours until puck drop. Pints, fresh haircuts, and the blue, white, and red. Montreal is ready. pic.twitter.com/OUh4mv0B0G — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) April 24, 2026

– Note this.