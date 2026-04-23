Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson were absent from practice

This morning, the Canadiens are back at practice in Brossard.

Ahead of tomorrow's Game 3, nearly all the guys were present at the team's practice. Noah Dobson was missing, which comes as no surprise…

But Josh Anderson was also missing.

Practice has started in Brossard. No sign of Josh Anderson. And of course, Noah Dobson isn't there either. We know #17 is injured. A day of treatment for him? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/y188ctMhN1 — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 23, 2026

I don't think we really need to worry about this. After all, he plays so intensely that giving him a little rest isn't the end of the world.

Expect to see him tear it up tomorrow night.

Mike Matheson was also out. We think it's the same thing: a guy who plays a lot and just needs a little rest before tomorrow's game.

But questions may still be raised.

Mike Matheson is out this morning as well. https://t.co/r8XJokUD3z — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 23, 2026

Details to follow…

In a nutshell

– Oh really?

Seeing him show up in Canada is a surprise. https://t.co/y4hS24M1hv — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 23, 2026

– Victor Hedman and Charle-Édouard D'Astous took to the ice before the others.

– Oh boy.

Canadiens – Lightning: the start times for Games 5, 6, and 7 haven't been set yet… But one thing is for sure: they won't all be at 1:00 PM. Not during the week, either! @Google, are you drunk? pic.twitter.com/HQt8EPZLxu — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 23, 2026

– Good news.