Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson were absent from practice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson were absent from practice
Credit: Cook

This morning, the Canadiens are back at practice in Brossard.

Ahead of tomorrow's Game 3, nearly all the guys were present at the team's practice. Noah Dobson was missing, which comes as no surprise…

But Josh Anderson was also missing.

I don't think we really need to worry about this. After all, he plays so intensely that giving him a little rest isn't the end of the world.

Expect to see him tear it up tomorrow night.

Mike Matheson was also out. We think it's the same thing: a guy who plays a lot and just needs a little rest before tomorrow's game.

But questions may still be raised.

Details to follow…


In a nutshell

– Oh really?

– Victor Hedman and Charle-Édouard D'Astous took to the ice before the others.

– Oh boy.

– Good news.

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