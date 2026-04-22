Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 103

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 103
Credit: PMLB

Tonight on the Passion MLB podcast, we discussed Jeff Hoffman's week, the Mets' recent run, and the Yankees' plans for their returning injured players.

Enjoy the show.

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who prefer a more traditional podcast format can also listen anytime on all major podcast platforms.

Spotify

YouTube

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!