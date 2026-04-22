Doubt has set in

Yesterday's loss by the Canadiens is sure to leave its mark.

I'm not saying this in a defeatist way. I'm saying it in the sense that the Canadiens' players weren't perfect, but they still had a chance to win.

Losing that way, though, really stings.

The Canadiens still took more hits than they dished out. They still blew a lead late in the game before blowing it in overtime.

And as you know, things went badly in overtime. #NoShots #NoControl

Naturally, you can feel the doubt setting in. The guys are taking a hard look at themselves, and they know they have things to fix for Friday.

Finding a way to stand out more and not just rely on the power play is a good direction for the top players. Bringing some grit is the way to go for the depth players… except for Kirby Dach? #Joke

Martin St-Louis comes to Kirby Dach's defense → https://t.co/E6Jaej5CRW — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 22, 2026

But the good news is that the Canadiens need to keep in mind that momentum can shift quickly in a long hockey series.

The Lightning have a group of veterans who know this. The players didn't panic after Game #1, even though there was a sense of discouragement about how the team performed on Sunday.

The result? Game 2 went better; the team played the right way and managed to learn from past mistakes to correct them and tie the series.

Will the Habs be able to do the same? If so, it's going to take physical play… just as the Lightning learned.

NEW for @TheAthletic: The Florida Panthers aren't in these playoffs, but they're still having an impact. The Tampa Bay Lightning got pushed around last year by their state rivals and vowed never to let it happen again. On the Bully Bolts, who tied their series with Montreal on… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 22, 2026

In a nutshell

– Heads up.

#CFMTL practice (3 days to go) Wednesday morning at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Good news! Wiki Carmona is with the group; he left the game 10 days ago before it ended and has been sidelined since. There are several 8-for-2 spots… 2. Bad news! Noah Streit… pic.twitter.com/ZQw2V890DJ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 22, 2026

– Shane Doan in Vancouver?

– That trade has aged well. #OrNot