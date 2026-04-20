Édouard Julien plays a key role in the Rockies’ victory over the Dodgers

Édouard Julien has established himself as a key power hitter since joining the Colorado Rockies, consistently serving as his team's leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers in 2026.

And yesterday's (Sunday) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was no exception, as the Quebec native went 3-for-5 at the plate, with a double, three RBIs, and a run scored in his team's 9-6 victory.

Rockies have won two in a row against the Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/KHXt6tMUe9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 19, 2026

The Rockies finished the game with 15 hits against the reigning World Series champions, their second-highest total of the season. Colorado's season high is 17 hits, a feat achieved on March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the other World Series finalist.

This was their second straight win against the Dodgers; these back-to-back victories mark the first time the Rockies have beaten Los Angeles twice in a row in a single season since their three consecutive wins from October 2–4, 2022.

And Julien's manager, Warren Schaeffer, had nothing but praise for Julien.

Eddie has been great for us since day one. We knew he was going to be a machine on base. That's what he's done throughout his career. The kind of hitter he is, he draws walks, he hits balls in the strike zone. That's what we love.

Julien is batting .355 with a .259 batting average this season. He's also hit one home run, two doubles, driven in eight runs, scored six runs, and stolen two bases in twenty games so far this season.

With a record of nine wins and thirteen losses, the Rockies will be in desperate need of the 26-year-old in the coming weeks.

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