Salvador Perez publicly contradicts his manager: “No need for a mental break”

Carter Jansen made headlines earlier this year because he didn't wake up in time to get to the stadium before a game.

But the catcher drama isn't over in Kansas City. Why? Because Salvador Perez publicly contradicted his manager after yesterday's game.

Basically, you should know that Perez had played in his team's first 20 games: six as a DH and 14 as a catcher. But yesterday, before the game, Matt Quatraro said the veteran wouldn't play at all, just to give him a mental break.

The team is struggling… and so is he. His .160 batting average isn't impressing anyone, let's be honest.

But Perez clearly didn't like seeing that information made public. So after his team's 14th loss of the season (13-4 at Yankee Stadium), he set the record straight.

On Twitter, he said he didn't need a mental break.

Salvador Perez took to social media after being given a day off. pic.twitter.com/LyeLww7y6u — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 19, 2026

Was the manager obligated to publicly state that his captain needed a break like this? After all, benching a catcher happens from time to time during a season.

But more importantly, was Perez obligated to speak up?

If the veteran hadn't tweeted, the story wouldn't have caused a stir. It would have made a bit of noise in Kansas City, but it clearly wouldn't have been a national story.

We'll see how this plays out.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.