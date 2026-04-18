Yankees: George Lombard Jr. is putting pressure on Ryan McMahon

Last night (Friday), in the New York Yankees' 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals, Ryan McMahon made up for Trent Grisham's blunder with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The third baseman desperately needed this big moment, having struggled early in the 2026 season, as evidenced by his .140 batting average, his low .484 OPS, and his negative WAR of -0.2.

But despite this resurgence, if things don't turn around for the 31-year-old, the Bombers will have to start thinking about a solution.

And that solution may lie at the AA level. Indeed, the Yankees' top prospect made his third start of the season at third base yesterday with ace pitcher Gerrit Cole on the mound for his first rehab outing in Somerset.

And the natural shortstop feels comfortable at the fifth spot.

Comfortable. We've made sure over the past few years that we're ready to play anywhere. You never know what might happen in the future.

Lombard will play that position in the coming days partly because Anthony Volpe, who is currently on rehab, is playing shortstop at the Double-A level.

George Lombard Jr., the Yankees' top prospect, says he feels “comfortable” playing third base. It's too soon to call up the 20-year-old, but he could become an option sooner rather than later if Ryan McMahon's struggles continue. READ: https://t.co/Jp8zP58iSY — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 17, 2026

The Yankees could have had Lombard play second base instead, but the 2023 first-round pick is considered excellent defensively, and the organization believes his glove is ready for the majors and that he could take McMahon's spot if the latter's struggles continue.

We'll have to keep an eye on McMahon's performance in the coming days and see if the 20-year-old gets called up to the Bronx.

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