The Cardinals are a pleasant surprise

Right now, the Central Division standings in the National League are upside down. The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are bringing up the rear, while the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and surprising St. Louis Cardinals are off to a stellar start.

You might say that the World Series isn't won in April, but it's still refreshing to see this turnaround so early in the season, especially for the Cardinals, whom almost everyone expected to finish last.

Thanks to a convincing 9-4 win over the Houston Astros yesterday, Oliver Marmol's men are just half a game behind the division leaders. In rebuilding mode, the Cardinals aren't under any real pressure to win right now, but the team's new core is delivering, and the results are there, as evidenced by their 11-8 record. Not very experienced, the young Cards will face tough stretches before the season ends, but right now, they're learning to win as a team.

The vote of confidence given to Oliver Marmol by the club's front office is the reason behind the Cardinals' strong start to the season. Often criticized in recent seasons, the homegrown manager has learned the hard way. A constant topic of discussion, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have taken up a lot of space in the conversation, depriving Marmol of the breathing room he needed to feel comfortable in the driver's seat.

The arrival of Chaim Bloom as the franchise's new architect could have disrupted the young manager's tenure, but instead, the president of baseball operations decided to restore his confidence by extending his contract with the team by two years.

Marmol knows his players well, and time will tell whether Bloom showed good judgment by allowing his manager to continue the work he began in 2022 or if he made a mistake. The Cardinals have a winning history, but the team's fans have suffered in recent seasons and deserve to experience great moments again. So far, the pairing of Bloom and Marmol is paying off.

Jordan Walker's hit streak extends to 12. An incredible start to the season for the 23-year-old https://t.co/53B8oNWSkA — Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo) April 18, 2026

Jordan Walker, the team's first-round pick in 2020, is a perfect example of the situation currently unfolding in St. Louis. The 23-year-old outfielder is off to a blistering start to the season, even though many experts had written him off. The big man hadn't lived up to expectations until now, and people in Missouri were wondering if the team had made the right decision by selecting him 21st overall in the 2020 draft.

In 2026, Walker is unrecognizable and is one of the key factors behind his team's early success. So far, he's batting .315, has hit eight home runs, and has driven in 16 runs. He's one of the most prominent outfielders in the Majors early in the season and is proving the organization right for having been patient with him.

Walker, like many of his young teammates, continues to surprise while putting smiles back on the faces of the team's fans.

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