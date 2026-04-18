Canadiens vs. Lightning: The Canadiens’ secret weapon is Ivan Demidov

Ivan Demidov wasted no time making his mark on the NHL.

In his rookie season, he finished as the leading scorer among first-year players with 62 points. But we know the Russian has much more potential and stands a chance to achieve great things throughout his career.

In fact, he could make his mark as early as the series against the Lightning. The Habs' wild card is named Ivan Demidov. Carlo Colaiacovo believes he is the Habs' dark horse heading into this highly anticipated series.

Who's @CarloColaiacovo's dark horse to be a major difference maker for the #GoHabsGo? “Ivan Demidov. This is his stage. This is what this guy lives for” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/OcBlHGhl2Y — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 18, 2026

Montreal's top line will obviously need to produce, but it shouldn't be the only line to do so.

Furthermore, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky will be closely watched by Tampa Bay's strong defensive centers.

Little Yanni and the big stars An article by @GagnonFrancois https://t.co/eQl0PwKH7J — RDS (@RDSca) April 19, 2026

Demidov's line, with Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen, will need to contribute offensively.

This line's offensive punch is intriguing. On one hand, Kapanen, who scored 22 goals in his rookie season, plays well across the entire 200-foot rink; Newhook has great speed; and the Russian can do it all.

Will his linemates be able to complement his game, though?

One thing is certain: Demidov was born for these kinds of moments. Last year against the Capitals, he wasn't invisible, but let's just say he wasn't very dominant. And that's normal: he had a very turbulent end to the season.

Now that he's had a taste of the NHL for nearly a year, he'll be able to adapt and change the course of games all on his own. If the Habs want to beat Tampa, he'll have to be the best player, in my opinion.

Quick thoughts

– I can't wait for it to start.

Underdogs or not, Canadiens ready to face experienced Lightning in first round https://t.co/DZGzPZnR8i — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) April 18, 2026

– The Stars crushed.

THE WILD PICK UP A STATEMENT WIN IN GAME ONE pic.twitter.com/6c4b4z5d9o — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2026

– Very true.

Sharks GM Mike Grier makes it known that he thinks Macklin Celebrini should win the Hart Trophy. Do you agree with him? H/T X/Real_Max_Miller pic.twitter.com/ALf7D6mtCM — BarDown (@BarDown) April 19, 2026

– Wow.

Dexter Lawrence's wish has come true https://t.co/hYF2zEmA7j — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 19, 2026

– Great performance.