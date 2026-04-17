Nick Suzuki’s wife has given birth

Yesterday, Nick Suzuki missed practice.

We were told that his wife was about to give birth before the “health reasons” story surfaced. But now we know exactly what happened.

The captain's wife gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday. So that's definitely why he didn't practice yesterday.

Nick Suzuki had the best reason in the world to miss Wednesday's practice—he and his wife, Caitlin, became parents! Congratulations to the couple! pic.twitter.com/r5fJMNf0wn — RDS (@RDSca) April 17, 2026

This means the Canadiens' captain won't have to face the dilemma of missing a game to be there for his daughter's birth or playing in the playoffs. That's perfect for everyone.

It must be a horrible decision for a player to have to make.

In the short term, the Canadiens will head to Tampa Bay tomorrow for their game on Sunday. Suzuki won't have much time to see his daughter before leaving.

He'd better make the most of it today.

We wonder if he'll be tired as the playoffs go on. After all, a new dad doesn't exactly get much sleep during a baby's first few months.

Ultimately, this is great news. And if it gives him some “dad strength” and helps him perform, his team won't complain.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

Hey @MarcoNormandin: I think @EricEngels didn't like your report on Noah Dobson pic.twitter.com/SfMB40Ilno — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 17, 2026

– Nice.

– Wow.

– Of course.

The Yankees manager was ejected for the first time this season. https://t.co/cvcX2kfQfD — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 17, 2026

– Must-read.