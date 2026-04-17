MLB in Brief: $3.9 Billion for the Padres | Adjusting to Toronto

$3.9 billion for the Padres

That's quite a price tag.

BREAKING: The San Diego Padres are nearing a deal to be sold to private-equity billionaire José E. Feliciano and his wife Kwanza Jones at an MLB-record valuation of around $3.9 billion. News with @miriamgottfried.https://t.co/nStdAXFcQ2 — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) April 17, 2026

Jorge Polanco has a sore wrist

The Mets have decided to have him undergo tests.

Jorge Polanco has a sore right wrist. He was sent for imaging in Chicago and the Mets are waiting for the results. — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) April 17, 2026

Juan Soto, meanwhile, continues to hit.

Carlos Mendoza says that Juan Soto is taking more live at-bats today at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/zHVgxnRmsS — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 17, 2026

Garret Anderson has passed away

Sad news.

Extremely sad news: The Angels just announced the death of franchise icon Garret Anderson. The franchise leader in games played and hits, he was a World Series champion. He was 53 years old. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 17, 2026

Cade Horton has undergone surgery

We should see him back, if all goes well, in 15 or 16 months.

Cubs' Cade Horton had elbow surgery. Looking at a 15-16 month recovery, per Craig Counsell. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 17, 2026

Getting used to Toronto

Kazuma Okamoto is adjusting to life in Canada.

For Blue Jays infielder Kazuma Okamoto, everything about his first season in North America is different. How is he adjusting so far? @ArdenZwelling checks in. https://t.co/nBrGHJP5ed — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2026

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