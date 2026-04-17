MLB in Brief: $3.9 Billion for the Padres | Adjusting to Toronto

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: $3.9 Billion for the Padres | Adjusting to Toronto
Credit: The Sporting News

$3.9 billion for the Padres

That's quite a price tag.

Jorge Polanco has a sore wrist

The Mets have decided to have him undergo tests.

Juan Soto, meanwhile, continues to hit.

Garret Anderson has passed away

Sad news.

Cade Horton has undergone surgery

We should see him back, if all goes well, in 15 or 16 months.

Getting used to Toronto

Kazuma Okamoto is adjusting to life in Canada.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!