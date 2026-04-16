Patrick Corbin pitched brilliantly, but his offense let him down

This afternoon, the Blue Jays were in Milwaukee to face the Brewers.

What you need to know is that Patrick Corbin was John Schneider's go-to guy. It was an important start for him, since Trey Yesavage and Jose Berrios are nearing a return to the lineup.

Naturally, if he wants to buy himself some time in the rotation, he knows he has to perform. And that's exactly what he did.

In 5.2 innings, he gave up just one run. He was really solid for his manager and kept his team in the game. That's exactly what the club needed.

Partrick Corbin gave the #BlueJays a great performance today. 5.2 IP • 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K

• 79 pitches Exactly what they needed… but they also need to score runs. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 16, 2026

Unfortunately for him (and for the other pitchers, who were solid), the Blue Jays couldn't get their bats going. The team lost 2-1, meaning the Blue Jays lost their series in Milwaukee.

Since yesterday, they've scored just two runs in two games.

Currently, the Blue Jays have a 7-11 record. They've lost 11 of their last 15 games, which isn't up to par for an organization coming off a World Series run.

Not at all, really.

Six hits in a game is not enough. Going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position clearly explains why things just aren't clicking.

The team may have its share of injuries, but the guys on the field need to step up and hit.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.