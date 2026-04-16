New contract: Rick Bowness rewarded following his outburst to the media

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
New contract: Rick Bowness rewarded following his outburst to the media
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

A few days ago, Rick Bowness lost his temper.

As you probably know, he threw a tantrum, saying that his players didn't hate losing enough for his liking. It went viral.

And for good reason.

The word on the street was that his outburst wouldn't necessarily prevent him from staying in Columbus. After all, his base contract expires this summer.

In the past, high-profile walkouts haven't necessarily led to job losses in the short term, for those wondering…

Obviously, if all the players had banded together to demand the coach's head, that could have changed the situation. But it's safe to assume that's not what happened.

Why? Because according to reports, the Blue Jackets are already on the verge of announcing that Bowness will stay. He will therefore lose his title as interim head coach to take on the role of full-time head coach.

Clearly, the Blue Jackets' front office appreciated having a coach who isn't afraid to speak his mind and who is willing to shake things up when necessary.

Don Waddell, the team's GM, is old school. Would another GM have tolerated that? It's a fair question.

In any case, the guys will know where they stand. A new mindset will have to be established, and I imagine a few guys will be walking on eggshells this summer, just to be ready to prove they aren't losers this fall.

I also imagine that this statement will affect free agents or players with no-trade clauses who can say yes or no to a trade.


In a nutshell

– What do you think?

– Excellent quote.

– He wants to keep going.

– Wow.

– Oh, really?

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