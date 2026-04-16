New contract: Rick Bowness rewarded following his outburst to the media

A few days ago, Rick Bowness lost his temper.

As you probably know, he threw a tantrum, saying that his players didn't hate losing enough for his liking. It went viral.

And for good reason.

Rick Bowness furious following the 2-1 loss to Washington. The Blue Jackets finish the season losing six straight at home, barely missing the playoffs, more tonight @nbc4i #CBJ pic.twitter.com/o7We2CEmTY — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) April 15, 2026

The word on the street was that his outburst wouldn't necessarily prevent him from staying in Columbus. After all, his base contract expires this summer.

In the past, high-profile walkouts haven't necessarily led to job losses in the short term, for those wondering…

Obviously, if all the players had banded together to demand the coach's head, that could have changed the situation. But it's safe to assume that's not what happened.

Why? Because according to reports, the Blue Jackets are already on the verge of announcing that Bowness will stay. He will therefore lose his title as interim head coach to take on the role of full-time head coach.

Further to @Aportzline here, hearing that Rick Bowness has agreed to an extension to stay on as HC of the Blue Jackets. Should be made official at 2 pm ET news conference. https://t.co/mdaFhHqHAy — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 16, 2026

Clearly, the Blue Jackets' front office appreciated having a coach who isn't afraid to speak his mind and who is willing to shake things up when necessary.

Don Waddell, the team's GM, is old school. Would another GM have tolerated that? It's a fair question.

In any case, the guys will know where they stand. A new mindset will have to be established, and I imagine a few guys will be walking on eggshells this summer, just to be ready to prove they aren't losers this fall.

I also imagine that this statement will affect free agents or players with no-trade clauses who can say yes or no to a trade.

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

I can see plenty of people who don't want a game at 1 p.m. on Sunday. In my case, I prefer that. If the weather's nice, we'll set up the BBQ and the TV outside. If it goes into the second overtime period, I'd rather have a game that ends at 5 p.m., which everyone will be able to watch,… — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 16, 2026

– Excellent quote.

Paul Maurice on Aleksander Barkov's year: “A terrible year. Completely ineffective.” The man is a gem. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 16, 2026

– He wants to keep going.

Alexander Ovechkin wants to play in the NHL for two more years H/T @sammisilber pic.twitter.com/dPdj66CZD9 — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) April 16, 2026

– Wow.

John Tortorella finishes off the regular season with the @GoldenKnights with a 7-0-1 record! pic.twitter.com/1XEbYTkzJI — NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2026

– Oh, really?