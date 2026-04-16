José Théodore: “I have to say that Tampa is going to win the series”

The Canadiens face a huge challenge.

Facing the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs will be far from easy. Martin St. Louis's team isn't the favorite to win the series because the Lightning have a strong squad that knows how to win.

What's your prediction?

Not many experts are picking the Habs to win this series.

And José Théodore also sides with those who think the Lightning will be the ones to secure their ticket to the second round of the playoffs. The former Canadiens goaltender would like to follow his heart, but…

My heart is with the Canadiens, but I have to say that Tampa is going to win the series. – José Théodore

Théo talked about it last night on 98.5 FM.

Straight to the Point with José Théodore | “Tampa will win: I don't like how the Canadiens finished the season” https://t.co/dQzURrrX8l — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 16, 2026

José Théodore explains his point by saying that the Canadiens didn't finish their season the right way. And that makes sense in a way… because the team lost two of its last three games of the season.

But ultimately, I don't think all this noise is bothering the Canadiens right now.

In the locker room, after all, they're confident in what they can accomplish. The guys have been saying since the start of the season that they believe in their chances of going deep in the playoffs, and that's where we are in the season right now.

It will be up to them to prove that they are indeed capable of performing when it counts…

We also know that the Canadiens are a team that wants to prove themselves. They're at the stage where they need to deliver in the playoffs, and the players know that too in the locker room.

I don't think the players are looking at the predictions from the general public and saying to themselves, “Yeah, they have reasons to be worried or to underestimate us…”

It's going to come down to what happens on the ice, in the end. And we'll see which team—the Canadiens or the Lightning—will be able to overcome this adversity to advance to the next round.

May the best team win!

In a nutshell

– Nice!

In the playoffs, the stakes are higher—and so is the jackpot! The @CHCFondation's special 50/50 draw features multiple prizes and a boosted prize pool! Win big ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/K0xaKXYFD6 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2026

– Yeah.

Despite an excellent season, the Rocket won't have any of its players on either of the AHL All-Star teams. Not even Laurent Dauphin made the cut, despite having long led the league in points. His injury at the end of the season obviously hurt his chances. But still… — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 16, 2026

– Kind words for Rick Bowness.

#CBJ player thoughts on Rick Bowness from the past few days: Damon Severson: “He's the best coach I've personally ever had.” Mathieu Olivier: “I just love the passion and energy he brings every day, and how he communicates with everyone.” — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 16, 2026

– That's great.