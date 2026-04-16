Jordan Romano ruins another great performance by Mike Trout in New York

This week at Yankee Stadium, we saw the return of good old Mike Trout. He hit four home runs (two on Monday, one on Tuesday, and another yesterday) against the Bombers, in addition to getting a hit on another occasion yesterday.

He became only the second visitor in history to hit a home run three days in a row at Yankee Stadium (the new one, at least). The other? Miguel Cabrera, in 2013.

Mike Trout and Miguel Cabrera are in rarefied air (h/t @SlangsOnSports) pic.twitter.com/qOJUOOTwBQ — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

But the story of Trout's life is that he not only has to face other teams, but he sometimes also has to battle his own teammates to get what he wants.

And this week, despite his eight RBIs in three games, he was forced to watch Jordan Romano blow two games. We're talking about the two games the Anaheim club lost—on Monday and Wednesday—during the first three games of the Angels vs. Yankees series.

Romano, who hadn't allowed a run in five innings this season, blew it. He didn't record a single out on Monday and managed just one out on Wednesday, giving up three runs and two walks in the process.

The more things change, the more they stay the same for Mike Trout… and for the Angels… and for Jordan Romano.

JOSE CABALLERO WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/WpyUs4vE64 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 16, 2026

Romano, who hasn't had it easy in recent years, had an excellent start to the season. But will the series against New York cause him to fall back into his bad habits on the mound?

We'll see.

PMLB

Enjoy the listen.

Podcast by @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard The Blue Jays' struggles, the Jazz Chisholm Jr. situation, and Kevin McGonigle's contract are on the menu https://t.co/GmLCqRxcUq — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) April 16, 2026

Eighth straight loss for the Mets.

“We're not playing good baseball right now. Everybody's frustrated.” Carlos Mendoza talks about his concern level with the Mets' struggles as their losing streak hits eight: pic.twitter.com/WPzPHr6MCc — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2026

The Blue Jays' offense is pathetic.

What mattered from a strange night of baseball for the #BlueJays in Milwaukee, including Rogers, Cease, and Lukes: https://t.co/rGgRWkjaam — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 16, 2026

Wow.

Shota Imanaga was DEALING against the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/vR3B3xC09c — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 16, 2026

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