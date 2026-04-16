George Springer and Addison Barger are on the mend

The Blue Jays have several injured players. On offense, Addison Barger, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Anthony Santander are sidelined.

We know the latter two won't be back anytime soon—especially Santander. However, the Blue Jays can hope that Barger and Springer won't be out for too long.

And on that note, we have an update on both players.

Barger, who is getting back into shape in Florida, has resumed baseball activities. He has started throwing and will begin taking swings in the coming days. But the challenge for the player, who is dealing with ankle pain, will be running: that's expected to happen next week, ideally Tuesday or Wednesday.

Addison Barger (ankle) has resumed baseball activity at the Blue Jays complex in Florida. He played catch the last two days and is expected to begin swinging on Friday or Saturday. The goal is for Barger to resume running by Tuesday or Wednesday and go from there. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 16, 2026

As for Springer, he has started hitting again. The team's DH took some swings yesterday and today and is feeling better and better, according to his manager.

The player, who injured his toe, hasn't started running yet. However, a return to action when the team returns to Toronto next week could be a realistic goal for the veteran.

George Springer, yesterday and today, is hitting off a tee and off flips in the cage. Schneider: “Looked pretty normal, which is good. He's feeling better.” He'll still have to run, but the #BlueJays are targeting a return when they get back to Toronto — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 16, 2026

With the return of these two regulars, seeing depth players in the lineup could make a big difference. Because even though the two guys didn't exactly have a strong start to the season, the Blue Jays' offense needs help right now.

Stay tuned in the coming days.

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