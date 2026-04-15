The Blue Jays need to call up Lucas Giolito

Injuries are a part of sports, and the 2026 Major League Baseball season is no exception. In fact, several teams are dealing with injuries in their starting rotations, including the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago Cubs, the Houston Astros, the San Diego Padres, and of course the Toronto Blue Jays, to name just a few.

For the Blue Jays, it's true that Trey Yasavage is expected to return to MLB action soon, after making one final start in the minor leagues. Additionally, Jose Berrios is also nearing a return to the Manfred circuit in the coming weeks.

That's going to put pressure on the starters in Toronto. https://t.co/zNCarOTm5U — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 15, 2026

But in what condition will these two starters return, and what will their workload be? And even if they return to their former standards, the Blue Jays' rotation would still need reinforcements.

Because with Cody Ponce and Shane Bieber on the injured list, and Max Scherzer, Eric Lauer, and Patrick Corbin all posting ERAs above 7.50, the Jays aren't going to get very far with this group.

And a starter—who is clearly the top player still available on the market right now—could certainly help them out. We're talking about Lucas Giolito.

The 31-year-old posted a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. That performance should have already secured him a job, especially since there are plenty of pitchers performing far worse than Giolito right now.

The Jays shouldn't hold back in his case, however, because with the rise in injuries across Major League Baseball, the Cubs and Padres are keeping a close eye on the right-hander, according to sources who spoke to The Athletic.

It's unclear at this point which of the two teams is more interested or even if a deal will be reached, but the Blue Jays must also jump into the race for the pitcher who was the third starter on a team that made the playoffs in 2025.

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