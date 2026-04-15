Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 102

Three weeks have already passed in the 2026 Major League Baseball season, and Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard have taken this opportunity to discuss the latest news from the Manfred League in this latest episode of the Passion MLB podcast.

Enjoy the episode.

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