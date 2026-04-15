$150 million for Kevin McGonigle: another young player moving up to the big leagues

“Go to GO and collect $200” is a line from Monopoly. But clearly, young Major League Baseball stars have figured out how to increase that amount.

Following in the footsteps of players like Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong, several prospects have recently signed lucrative contracts. Cooper Pratt, Colt Emerson, Konnor Griffin…

And now, we must add the name of Kevin McGonigle to the list.

The Tigers star surpassed Griffin's $140 million deal by signing for $150 million. His eight-year contract (which begins in 2027 and grants him three years of free agency) could rise to $160 million if he performs well from 2032 to 2034—the final three years.

Kevin McGonigle 8-year, $150 million contract:

$14 million signing bonus.

2027: $1M

2028: $7M

2029: $16M

2030: $21M

2031: $22M

2032: $23M ($25M if reaches escalators)

2033: $23M ($26M if reaches escalators)

2034: $23M ($28M if reaches escalators)

$5M if traded each time. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 15, 2026

His contract includes a $14M signing bonus and a $5M payment each time the shortstop is traded during the contract term. It also does not include a team option year.

For the Tigers, this means he won't be able to do what Tarik Skubal is poised to do this winter: leave as soon as free agency becomes a possibility. It's a good move.

For the player, it's $150 million even though he's barely arrived in the Majors… and the chance to sign a major contract in nine years, if he continues to play up to his potential.

The trend is clear in baseball: a good young player is going to be offered a good contract. And we love that.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.