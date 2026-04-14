Kaiden Guhle is not at the Canadiens’ practice

This morning, the Canadiens are holding a morning skate in preparation for tonight's game in Philadelphia.

The Flyers, as we've seen from their recent wave of call-ups, are planning to rest some players tonight. But the Habs don't exactly have that luxury.

Home-ice advantage against Tampa Bay is still on the line.

But that doesn't mean a player who's a bit banged up couldn't get a little rest. And that might be what we're heading toward for tonight's game.

Kaiden Guhle was absent from practice. This suggests that Adam Engstrom could take his place tonight.

Kaiden Guhle not on the ice for Habs morning skate in Philly — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 14, 2026

If that's really what's in store for the Canadiens, it means tonight's lineup won't be optimal, but it won't be ridiculous either. Resting Guhle, who's in bad shape, before the playoffs is undoubtedly worth it in the Habs' eyes.

I don't disagree.

Since Guhle is the only one out and no Rocket players have been called up, we can assume this is the biggest roster move that will happen tonight.

We'll see in due time… but calling up a forward would be disrespectful to the depth players waiting for their chance.

Doesn't look like the Canadiens will be making any emergency recalls at this time. If Guhle isn't on the ice, Adam Engstrom could easily be inserted in his place. Caufield is chasing the Rocket and will have a great opportunity to make a final push (1 goal behind MacKinnon). https://t.co/uzS1pDCpkv — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 14, 2026

In the last game, Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno sat out. Is this Gally's last (or one of his last?) games, and will they want to play Veleno?

Stay tuned.

In a nutshell

– Things are heating up.

It's related to his lawsuit against his parents. https://t.co/HDPqdYka9t — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 14, 2026

– Indeed.

Don't be fooled—this game is far from meaningless https://t.co/Ntu6TWQyW1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 14, 2026

– Oh really?