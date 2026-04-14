Dave Roberts and the Dodgers are making fun of the Mets

Already the best team in Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers have added what are likely the two most sought-after free agents this offseason: Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz.

And yesterday (Monday), before the first game of the series between the Dodgers and the New York Mets, the California team played a video on the giant screens at Dodger Stadium referencing Diaz's move from the Big Apple to Los Angeles.

In the video, manager Dave Roberts reminded the Mets and their fans—who have been calling Diaz a traitor for the past few months—why the top-notch closer made this decision during the offseason.

There's a reason Edwin Diaz wanted to come here. He wants a ring.

Well done by the skipper and the Dodgers organization. Right in their faces.

The Dodgers are playing a video hyping the fact that they took Edwin Diaz from the Mets. Dave Roberts in the video: “There's a reason Edwin Diaz wanted to come here. He's chasing a ring. That is quite the troll. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) April 14, 2026

This jab at the Queens team likely refers to comments made by owner Steve Cohen, who didn't understand his star player's decision last February.

I found that one puzzling. I don't know exactly how Edwin arrived at that decision. Obviously, it's a personal decision on his part. I felt we made a pretty respectable offer, and I could say our offer might have been better than the Dodgers' when you factor in that conditional fourth year that wasn't really discussed in his contract. He made his decision.

Diaz's decision came down to a choice between the Dodgers and the Mets, with the latter reportedly offering a three-year contract worth $66 million with deferred payments. The Dodgers sealed the deal with a three-year, $69 million contract.

Given both the financial terms and the direction these two organizations are taking, the closer's decision is understandable.

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