The Rafael Devers trade is looking more and more disastrous with each passing day

Last year, the Boston Red Sox decided to trade Rafael Devers because he's a spoiled brat and because the team mishandled its relationship with him.

Everyone is to blame.

The goals of the trade? To open up third base for Alex Bregman, save money, remove a problem from the organization, and acquire pieces for the future in exchange for his services.

But the more time passes… the worse things get for Boston. Bob Nightengale summed it up well in an article.

Sunday Notebook: Don't mess with Walt Weiss: Atlanta's new manager is a ‘different breed' https://t.co/3fniaqFy1L — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 12, 2026

Because in addition to losing Devers (at a time when the team is looking to bolster its offense), the team also let Bregman go to Chicago this winter. His bat and leadership leave a void in the city.

To replace Bregman, the Boston Red Sox front office traded Kyle Harrison for Caleb Durbin. The slugger isn't adapting well—at least for now—to third base in Boston, as he's off to a rough start this season.

Harrison, on the other hand, is pitching exceptionally well in Milwaukee. Did we mention that Harrison was acquired in the Devers trade?

The team took a financial hit to trade Jordan Hicks (also acquired in the Devers deal), who was terrible in 2025 in Boston… and they let James Tiebbs III (also acquired in the Devers deal) go in exchange for Dustin May last year at the trade deadline.

May left this winter and Tiebbs is tearing it up in the minors in Los Angeles.

So the only one left is Jose Bello, a pitching prospect, who is still in the Red Sox organization among the four players acquired for Devers. That's not ideal.

And even worse? Since the money saved allowed them to sign Ranger Suarez, who hasn't had the start to the season they hoped for, fans in Boston aren't exactly happy right now.

We've seen better, let's just say. And that's even if Devers isn't setting the world on fire right now in California.

MLB

Tommy Pham called up by the Mets.

(Inevitable) news: The Mets are calling up Tommy Pham.https://t.co/YdLevMdyZO — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 13, 2026

A breakout year?

Jordan Walker this year vs last year 💪 2026 — 7 HR in 15 G⁰2025 — 6 HR in 111 G pic.twitter.com/IdQR1q8ieZ — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 13, 2026

Josh Fleming remains with the Blue Jays organization.

He threw 5 shutout innings with the Bisons today, before Brendon Little and Yariel Rodriguez followed with shutout relief innings. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 13, 2026

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