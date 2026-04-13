MLB in Brief: Jeremy Pena and Tatsuya Imai Injured | Kazuma Okamoto’s Power

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jeremy Pena and Tatsuya Imai Injured | Kazuma Okamoto&#8217;s Power
Credit: MLB

Jeremy Pena and Tatsuya Imai injured

It's not easy in Houston.

The Cardinals' resurgence

JJ Wetherholt is at the heart of it.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand in Baltimore

He was designated for assignment by the Reds.

The Orioles have also recalled Dean Kremer.

Will Gerrit Cole be pitching soon?

We'll see.

Kazuma Okamoto's power

They need more of that.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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