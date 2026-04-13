MLB in Brief: Jeremy Pena and Tatsuya Imai Injured | Kazuma Okamoto’s Power

Jeremy Pena and Tatsuya Imai injured

It's not easy in Houston.

The hits keep coming for the reeling Houston Astros with shortstop Jeremy Pena and starter Tatsuya Imai going on the IL. Pena has a Grade 1 hamstring strain and Imai has arm fatigue. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 13, 2026

The Cardinals' resurgence

JJ Wetherholt is at the heart of it.

JJ Wetherholt gets a jump on the Cardinals' resurgence, plus tons of other notes from around MLB. This one is free for everyone to read. https://t.co/gac3ZRCNqS via @NYTimes — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 13, 2026

Christian Encarnacion-Strand in Baltimore

He was designated for assignment by the Reds.

The Orioles have also recalled Dean Kremer.

Will Gerrit Cole be pitching soon?

We'll see.

Yankees will determine over the next couple of days if Gerrit Cole's next move will be a rehab start, Boone says — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 13, 2026

Kazuma Okamoto's power

They need more of that.

The Blue Jays need Kazuma Okamoto to bring a little power to the lineup, says @MitchBannon of @BlueBirdTerr. “They're overpowering him with high fastballs and showing him spin away. He just looks overmatched right now.” pic.twitter.com/0zhDbhWAP8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 13, 2026

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