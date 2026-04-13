MLB in Brief: Jeremy Pena and Tatsuya Imai Injured | Kazuma Okamoto’s Power
Jeremy Pena and Tatsuya Imai injured
It's not easy in Houston.
The hits keep coming for the reeling Houston Astros with shortstop Jeremy Pena and starter Tatsuya Imai going on the IL. Pena has a Grade 1 hamstring strain and Imai has arm fatigue.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 13, 2026
The Cardinals' resurgence
JJ Wetherholt is at the heart of it.
JJ Wetherholt gets a jump on the Cardinals' resurgence, plus tons of other notes from around MLB. This one is free for everyone to read. https://t.co/gac3ZRCNqS via @NYTimes
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 13, 2026
Christian Encarnacion-Strand in Baltimore
He was designated for assignment by the Reds.
The #Orioles are acquiring INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the #Reds, per @Feinsand
Encarnacion-Strand, 26, was DFA'd by CIN. pic.twitter.com/mh1FYINM9E
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) April 13, 2026
The Orioles have also recalled Dean Kremer.
Orioles Recall Dean Kremer https://t.co/IuehIXaRGt pic.twitter.com/7gi7VV3U0P
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 13, 2026
Will Gerrit Cole be pitching soon?
We'll see.
Yankees will determine over the next couple of days if Gerrit Cole's next move will be a rehab start, Boone says
— Brendan Kuty 🧟♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 13, 2026
Kazuma Okamoto's power
They need more of that.
The Blue Jays need Kazuma Okamoto to bring a little power to the lineup, says @MitchBannon of @BlueBirdTerr.
“They're overpowering him with high fastballs and showing him spin away. He just looks overmatched right now.” pic.twitter.com/0zhDbhWAP8
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 13, 2026
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