Jazz Chisholm Jr. wasn’t familiar with a basic rule

One thing is certain in Major League Baseball right now: you never get bored with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Indeed, after blaming his early-season struggles on the cold weather, the New York Yankees' second baseman has now forgotten (or simply didn't know) a basic rule in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With one out in the tenth inning and the bases loaded, the Rays hit a ground ball to Chisholm, who needed to turn the double play to force an eleventh inning.

The 28-year-old could have tagged Yandy Díaz, who was running toward second base, and then thrown the ball to first base to complete the double play, but he fumbled it, allowing Tampa Bay to score the winning run.

Jazz could've tagged Diaz and thrown to first for the double play. Instead he bobbles the ball and the Rays walk it off pic.twitter.com/1ij5OyebPQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 12, 2026

Up to that point, nothing to write home about—in the sense that errors are part of the game, even if that play should have been made. But after the game, Chisholm made a rather surprising admission about his lack of understanding of some fairly simple MLB rules.

I was really going to tag the runner and throw to first. I don't know what the rule is—if I went to first base first and we threw to second, is that still a double play? I don't know. Does that count as an RBI?

Sitting next to Chisholm in the locker room was Trent Grisham, who answered his teammate's question.

They would have scored. They would have gotten there before the ball.

Grisham, who has never played a single inning in the infield in his entire career, thus knew a rule taught in Little League better than infielder Chisholm.

Not good, boss.

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