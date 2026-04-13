Dobson: “Knowing him, he’ll definitely do everything he can to get back as soon as possible.”

The Canadiens will have to make do without Noah Dobson for the start of the playoffs.

Yesterday, the Montreal club announced that the defenseman would be re-evaluated in two weeks… and that doesn't mean he'll be ready to return to action by then.

We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out when he'll get the green light from the doctors to return. And until then, the Habs will need someone to fill in for the defenseman…

It's hard to predict anything regarding the defenseman's return because we don't have many details about his injury.

But according to Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports), one thing is certain: Dobson will do everything he can to return to action as quickly as possible. And that makes sense in a way because he'll want to help his team in the playoffs…

I get the feeling we might see Dobson return to action even if he's not yet 100%.

Obviously, his injury can't be extremely serious for that to happen… because he shouldn't put his long-term health at risk either.

But if the defenseman is able to return to the ice and be at 70, or even 80%, of his capacity… I still tend to believe he could help the Canadiens on the ice. We know how important he is to the Canadiens, and we know how undeniable his impact on the team is.

And let's be clear: even though I really enjoyed David Reinbacher's first NHL game, I'd rather see Dobson take his place even if he's not in perfect health…

I can't wait for Noah Dobson to return to action.

The team did well without him against the Isles last night, but that's probably not sustainable in the long run. Because when a team loses its #1 or #2 defenseman, it always has an impact on the team's performance on the ice…

In a nutshell

– Wow.

– He has a chance.

Will Nick Suzuki finish in the top 5 in points? pic.twitter.com/zIuxt6BV7A — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 13, 2026

– Speaking of the captain.

A story about Habs captain Nick Suzuki's character: One day after being drafted in the first round by Vegas in 2017, he spent the entire day with one of his best friends and junior teammate Sean Durzi as a show of support. Durzi eventually went undrafted in 2017. pic.twitter.com/xjinds375E — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 13, 2026

– Reminder: Several games on the schedule tonight in the NHL.