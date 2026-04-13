Canadiens: Taking hits and dishing them out while holding the home-ice advantage

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Canadiens: Taking hits and dishing them out while holding the home-ice advantage
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens are currently fighting for home-ice advantage.

The team is guaranteed to finish in the top 3 of its division, but it's more likely to finish third than to finish in the top 2. The Lightning and the Sabres are ahead of them.

That could change, but…

(Credit: NHL.com)

If the Habs finish third, that means Martin St. Louis's men will start the playoffs on the road. That's a likely scenario right now.

Is it ideal? Not necessarily.

But it's not the end of the world either. After all, as Marc Denis points out, only one NHL team has more road wins than the Canadiens: the Avalanche.

Colorado has 27, while the Canadiens have 24.

Obviously, home-ice advantage in the playoffs is important. And the fact that Tampa Bay also has 24 road wins since the start of the season is worth considering.

We're not saying it's better—just that it's a factor.

But still, it might give fans a little confidence if the Habs end up starting on the road. And if the team were to win while starting on the road… that would be an advantage moving forward.

The Habs need to win tomorrow in Philly. For now, that's all they're doing.


In a nutshell

– Oh yeah?

– Well done.

– Retirement for a legend.

– Well.

– Several players out.

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