Eloy Jiménez called up: George Springer placed on the injured list

It's official: George Springer has been placed on the injured list. His broken toe will force the team to do without him for at least 10 days, which is a major blow to the team.

To make up for it, Eloy Jimenez (who had a strong spring training this season) has been called up. He'll play this afternoon and will bat leadoff.

In practice, the Blue Jays will need to replace Springer in the lineup (as designated hitter) but also as the leadoff hitter. This afternoon, that role will go to Ernie Clement. An excellent choice, in fact.

As the DH, we can expect a rotation among certain players. Jimenez is clearly a top candidate since his bat is built for that role, as is Jesus Sanchez. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (to give him a rest) will likely get his turn as well.

Could Addison Barger, when he returns from injury, also benefit from this? It's likely.

But in any case, even if Springer didn't have a great start to the season, his presence kept everyone in a comfortable spot. But now, without him, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger, it's more complicated—let's be honest.

Springer's injury isn't the most severe, but it's serious enough to justify placing the club veteran on the injured list.

Oh, and also: Tyler Heineman has back pain, which explains Brandon Valenzuela's three consecutive starts.

Tyler Heineman is dealing with some back spasms, which is part of the reason we're seeing Brandon Valenzuela start three games in a row. Schneider also made a point of saying he likes what he's seeing from the rookie. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 12, 2026

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