Cole Caufield arrived at the Bell Centre wearing Drake Baldwin’s jersey

The Montreal Canadiens lost 5-2 last night to the Columbus Blue Jackets, which complicates the race for the Atlantic Division title for the Habs.

You might be wondering why I'm talking about the Bleu Blanc Rouge on a baseball platform? It's because the Habs' young forward, Cole Caufield, arrived at the Bell Centre wearing the jersey of Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin.

Cole Caufield Drake Baldwin From U14 teammates with Team Wisconsin to a 50-goal scorer in the NHL and the 2025 National Baseball League Rookie of the Year From U14 teammates with Team Wisconsin, to a 50-goal scorer in the NHL and the… pic.twitter.com/70QnfHLnXu — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 11, 2026

Caufield's jersey bore Baldwin's autograph and “2025 NL ROY” written on the back, referring to Baldwin's National League Rookie of the Year title after he posted a .274 batting average with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs for the Braves.

Caufield and Baldwin were former U14 teammates on the ice for Team Wisconsin, having both played hockey and baseball in their youth before choosing their respective sports.

In a video, Caufield praised Baldwin's ability to compete in multiple sports, including hockey, during their youth.

Seeing a guy like him play not only baseball but also football, play competitive hockey, and be my lineman was really special. And the way he managed to balance it all and do it every weekend was really cool to see.

For his part, Baldwin also arrived at Truist Park in Atlanta for yesterday's (Saturday) Braves game wearing his former teammate's jersey and making a “50” hand gesture in honor of the feat achieved last Thursday.

This gesture highlights the enduring friendship between the two athletes who grew up playing sports together. It's further proof that professional athletes often maintain close athletic ties from their youth for a very long time.

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