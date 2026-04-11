Injury: Blake Snell grows frustrated while answering a question about his shoulder

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a strong start this season. The team has a 10-3 record… and they really seem unstoppable.

Even when they're being given a hard time by an opponent, they find a way to pull through.

MAX MUNCY WALK-OFF ON 3RD HOMER OF THE NIGHT DODGER STADIUM GOES BONKERS. (via @Dodgers)pic.twitter.com/0jmBripRG3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2026

That said, it's worth noting that one of the team's best pitchers, Blake Snell, still hasn't pitched this year. He's dealing with a left shoulder injury and has only just started facing batters again.

But last night, while Snell was playing MLB The Show live on Twitch, a viewer commented on the pitcher's injury, implying that it was kind of convenient for him to be on the injured list… and what we gather is that Snell really, really doesn't like being questioned about it:

What the f*ck do you want me to do? Blake Snell

Do NOT question Blake Snell's injury pic.twitter.com/jW0fj1Hqsi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 11, 2026

The two-time Cy Young Award winner notably spoke to his shoulder (sarcastically) to tell it not to get inflamed, not to pitch in the playoffs while it was banged up, and not to give it his all trying to win the World Series.

Good old Blake had some serious venting to do.

Obviously, putting yourself out there like that on a platform like Twitch (where the vibe is laid-back and interactions are direct) can lead to situations like this. That doesn't mean they're justified, but it's part of the game for injured athletes who decide to go live.

The moral of the story: don't question the validity of Blake Snell's injury. He won't be very happy.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.