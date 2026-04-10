MLB in Brief: George Springer is Happy | Being Big Papi

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: George Springer is Happy | Being Big Papi
Credit: Mark Blinch

George Springer is happy

He still loves his life in Toronto.

Speaking of being happy in Toronto…

It's a mindset issue

Vladdy needs to let opportunities come to him.

Mike Ford on the second floor

The Rays have hired him.

Being Big Papi

That's what they're asking of Roman Anthony—and it's too much.

Credit to John Schneider

He's helping his team play more aggressively.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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