MLB in Brief: George Springer is Happy | Being Big Papi

George Springer is happy

He still loves his life in Toronto.

Ahead of the Blue Jays' series opener against Minnesota, which happens to be his bobblehead night, George Springer talks about being inspired by family, memories from Toronto's World Series run, and what he'd tell panicking fans right now. (@KrRutherford) https://t.co/C9VP78LT9w — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2026

Speaking of being happy in Toronto…

It's a mindset issue

Vladdy needs to let opportunities come to him.

“It feels like he's the sole reason whether they're winning or losing.” @KPILLAR4 says Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is trying to make things happen instead of letting them happen. pic.twitter.com/5FK5ddOYu3 — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) April 10, 2026

Mike Ford on the second floor

The Rays have hired him.

Mike Ford Joins Rays Front Office https://t.co/FtCL4bOxrE pic.twitter.com/u095ZAdsG3 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 10, 2026

Being Big Papi

That's what they're asking of Roman Anthony—and it's too much.

“They've asked Roman Anthony to essentially be a David Ortiz-type impact player.” @Ken_Rosenthal worries the Red Sox don't have enough offensively. pic.twitter.com/YZ4dNfpHmW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 10, 2026

Credit to John Schneider

He's helping his team play more aggressively.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John Schneider.” @KPILLAR4 says the Blue Jays manager did a great job of helping the team play more aggressively. Presented by @bet365ca. pic.twitter.com/11LyrxMVfo — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) April 10, 2026

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