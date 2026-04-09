World Series Circuit: Miguel Rojas Wants to Use It to Become a Manager

Last year, the Blue Jays were just two outs away from winning the World Series. The team held a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning… but Miguel Rojas changed the course of history.

He launched a pitch from Jeff Hoffman into the stands… and in extra innings, Will Smith secured the win for his team.

Rojas' home run left a particularly lasting impression, given that he was (truly) not the most formidable hitter in that lineup. People were talking about a veteran who was there for his defensive play… and who ended up hitting one of the biggest home runs in MLB history.

So, people remember him very well… and the shortstop, who recently lost his father, plans to use this to his advantage: he wants that home run to help him become an MLB manager one day.

He believes it will help get his name out there.

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas hopes Game 7 homer helps him become a manager https://t.co/kogExiLllq pic.twitter.com/6Bzgp78rlx — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 7, 2026

And in fact, this is reminiscent of his own manager's career path. We know that Dave Roberts, even though he didn't do it with a home run, also made a lasting impression on the public thanks to his playoff performances.

His famous stolen base against the Yankees in 2004 changed everything.

And Roberts isn't the only one: we know that Aaron Boone, the Yankees' manager, also hit a big home run in the playoffs that we still remember today.

It will be interesting to see if Rojas can emulate these two managers by the end of his career. Remember, he's announced that the 2026 season will be his last, but he hopes to join the Dodgers' coaching staff as early as 2027.

And who knows, maybe in a few years, the baseball gods will send him to manage the Blue Jays. That would be something.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.