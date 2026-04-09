MLB in Brief: Eight New Uniforms | Youppi! Mourns Rodger

Eight new uniforms

Here are the new City Connect uniforms.

Eight @MLB teams have introduced new City Connect uniforms for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/rIB7kPE81Q — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 9, 2026

George Springer didn't complain

The fact that Shohei Ohtani was taking more time to return to the mound after batting sparked some talk. But the Blue Jays veteran was simply asking for clarification, according to reports.

“I was told by two people directly involved this morning that Springer was not complaining at all.” @Ken_Rosenthal says George Springer was simply asking the home plate umpire for clarification that Shohei Ohtani indeed gets more time to warm up. pic.twitter.com/sdXb7j7bLH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 9, 2026

Yippee! cries Rodger

Sad photo.

Gary Carter's family also paid tribute to Rodger.

Gary Carter's widow highlights the human qualities of her friend, who will lie in repose at the IGA Stadium today https://t.co/149MQ76h4f — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 9, 2026

One year ago

The Blue Jays made a big announcement.

One Year Ago Today Blue Jay For Life pic.twitter.com/Ooq5F0S7pi — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 9, 2026

Simulated game for Gerrit Cole

He's making progress.

Boone said this morning that Gerrit Cole will pitch a simulated game on Sunday against Single-A hitters in Hudson Valley. #Yankees — David Lennon (@DPLennon) April 9, 2026

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