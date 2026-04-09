MLB in Brief: Eight New Uniforms | Youppi! Mourns Rodger

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Eight New Uniforms | Youppi! Mourns Rodger
Credit: X

Eight new uniforms

Here are the new City Connect uniforms.

George Springer didn't complain

The fact that Shohei Ohtani was taking more time to return to the mound after batting sparked some talk. But the Blue Jays veteran was simply asking for clarification, according to reports.

Yippee! cries Rodger

Sad photo.

Gary Carter's family also paid tribute to Rodger.

One year ago

The Blue Jays made a big announcement.

Simulated game for Gerrit Cole

He's making progress.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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