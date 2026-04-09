Lane Hutson on the possibility of competing: “You never know”

The CH and the Lightning are currently locked in a very close game.

A true playoff game. In fact, both teams have a good chance of facing off in the first round.

Unsurprisingly, both teams started the game with a lot of physical play.

It feels like the playoffs between the Habs and the Lightning pic.twitter.com/xKdCbTjydV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 10, 2026

Lane Hutson isn't the type to bring a physical presence to the game.

However, he isn't ruling out the idea of dropping the gloves one day. That's what he told reporters this morning. After all, he's already done it in the WJC, even if it isn't necessarily his game.

Lane Hutson, when asked this morning about the physical style of play between the Canadiens and Lightning and the possibility of him getting into his first NHL fight: “If the game calls for it… I sure hope not. But you never know what could happen.” #Habs — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 10, 2026

For now, the talented defenseman is focusing on picking up equipment.

Lane Hutson picking up all the sticks and gloves after a scrum pic.twitter.com/mSUuvUPoiX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 10, 2026

A little later, he almost made my text look outdated.

Corey Perry and he were at each other's throats for a bit…

Corey Perry was telling Lane Hutson to get off the ice while both teams were in a big scrum, Hutson wasn't listening and Perry wasn't happy pic.twitter.com/9NRv3hVXqz — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 10, 2026

In the second period, the officials and linesmen started to have their hands full.

100 penalty minutes were handed out in the second period alone. Josh Anderson and Declan Carlile accounted for 16 of those 100 penalty minutes. Here, Carlile took a beating.

Josh Anderson threw so many right-handers at Declan Carlile that he was begging for a left! pic.twitter.com/63mOe752yL — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 10, 2026

In a nutshell

– What a story.

WISCONSIN ARE HEADED TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP The six-time NCAA champion Badgers come out on top over North Dakota, beating them 2-1 to advance to the National Championship! pic.twitter.com/DlVMSVmIrs — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 9, 2026

– Listen up.

– Obviously.

Darren Dreger: Re Devils: I look at Jamie Langenbrunner; clearly has history and I'm sure a decent relationship with Marty Brodeur; Brodeur is going to be very involved in how this process unfolds in hiring the next General Manager – Ray & Dregs (4/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 10, 2026

– Yeah.