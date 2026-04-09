Lane Hutson on the possibility of competing: “You never know”

Raphael Simard
Lane Hutson on the possibility of competing: “You never know”
Credit: X

The CH and the Lightning are currently locked in a very close game.

A true playoff game. In fact, both teams have a good chance of facing off in the first round.

Unsurprisingly, both teams started the game with a lot of physical play.

Lane Hutson isn't the type to bring a physical presence to the game.

However, he isn't ruling out the idea of dropping the gloves one day. That's what he told reporters this morning. After all, he's already done it in the WJC, even if it isn't necessarily his game.

For now, the talented defenseman is focusing on picking up equipment.

A little later, he almost made my text look outdated.

Corey Perry and he were at each other's throats for a bit…

In the second period, the officials and linesmen started to have their hands full.

100 penalty minutes were handed out in the second period alone. Josh Anderson and Declan Carlile accounted for 16 of those 100 penalty minutes. Here, Carlile took a beating.


In a nutshell

– What a story.

– Listen up.

– Obviously.

– Yeah.

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