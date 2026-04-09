An encouraging performance by Trey Yesavage

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
An encouraging performance by Trey Yesavage
Credit: Sportsnet

Right now, Patrick Corbin is in the Blue Jays' rotation. Everyone saw that coming just two months ago, didn't they?

It's time for a starting pitcher to return to action to bring a little more depth to the major league roster. And the injured player closest to a return is Trey Yesavage.

Today, he made his second rehab start in the minors, in Dunedin. And if you just look at his stats, you realize they aren't exactly dominant.

In 2.2 innings, he threw 52 pitches and gave up four earned runs. That doesn't look great, and no one is going to argue otherwise.

However, what the organization is looking at even more than the results is how the pitcher is working. He sometimes throws pitches without worrying about whether he gets hit or not, just to test his arm.

And in that regard, Trey Yesavage had good velocity and good command of his pitches. That's the most important aspect, and that's what the club wants to build on to get him back on track.

Mitch Bannon, who covers the Blue Jays, says the organization is expected to announce tomorrow what the plan is moving forward. Will the club feel that one more start in the minors (at least one) is necessary?

In my view, it is. He needs to increase his pitch count…

If Yesavage were to return soon, could the club go with six starters, but keep Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease on a more regular schedule? Would Eric Lauer get the short end of the stick again and be relegated to long relief?

We'll see in due time.

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