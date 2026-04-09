An encouraging performance by Trey Yesavage

Right now, Patrick Corbin is in the Blue Jays' rotation. Everyone saw that coming just two months ago, didn't they?

It's time for a starting pitcher to return to action to bring a little more depth to the major league roster. And the injured player closest to a return is Trey Yesavage.

Today, he made his second rehab start in the minors, in Dunedin. And if you just look at his stats, you realize they aren't exactly dominant.

In 2.2 innings, he threw 52 pitches and gave up four earned runs. That doesn't look great, and no one is going to argue otherwise.

However, what the organization is looking at even more than the results is how the pitcher is working. He sometimes throws pitches without worrying about whether he gets hit or not, just to test his arm.

And in that regard, Trey Yesavage had good velocity and good command of his pitches. That's the most important aspect, and that's what the club wants to build on to get him back on track.

Trey Yesavage's rehab start is over with Dunedin:

2.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 K, 1 BB (52 pitches, 34 strikes). All 4 of those runs came in the first inning, on a string of singles. More importantly, Yesavage's velocity held up and his command was solid. We'll find out the #BlueJays' next steps tomorrow — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 9, 2026

Mitch Bannon, who covers the Blue Jays, says the organization is expected to announce tomorrow what the plan is moving forward. Will the club feel that one more start in the minors (at least one) is necessary?

In my view, it is. He needs to increase his pitch count…

If Yesavage were to return soon, could the club go with six starters, but keep Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease on a more regular schedule? Would Eric Lauer get the short end of the stick again and be relegated to long relief?

We'll see in due time.

PMLB

Josh Fleming and Austin Voth are free agents.

LHP Josh Fleming and RHP Austin Voth have both cleared waivers and elected free agency, the #BlueJays announce. This doesn't mean they can't still re-sign deals to return to AAA Buffalo and Toronto's org, though. We saw multiple players do that last year — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 9, 2026

Behind the scenes of his ad with sick children.

You've seen the SickKids Foundation fundraising video of Freddie Freeman getting dragged by Canadian kids after the World Series. Now, read the story behind it. “They were always saying sorry after they said something mean to me.” https://t.co/Ov4xblWP8k — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 9, 2026

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