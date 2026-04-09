A mind-boggling statistic that shows just how dominant Shohei Ohtani is

Shohei Ohtani has won four MVP awards over the past five years. He did so twice in Anaheim and twice in Los Angeles.

We know that his ability to pitch has helped him, but in 2024, he was solely a designated hitter and was named the Most Valuable Player without putting on a baseball glove even once. He's that good at the plate.

And on the mound, he's no slouch either. He's already finished fourth in the Cy Young race, and if it weren't for his workload, he could win a Pitcher of the Year award. He has that kind of potential.

Yesterday's game by the Japanese pitcher is proof of that, as he pitched six innings without allowing an earned run while getting on base via a walk as a batter.

And that allowed him to continue proving that he is the most dominant player in the sport. After all, right now, he holds the longest active streak among batters (43 games) of reaching base at least once per game…

But on top of that, he is the pitcher with the longest active streak of consecutive innings pitched (28.2) without allowing an earned run.

Shohei Ohtani currently has: The longest active on-base streak in MLB (43 games) The longest active streak of consecutive innings pitched without allowing an earned run in MLB (28 2/3 IP, h/t @EliasSports) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 8, 2026

This proves, once again, that he is not only capable of playing both positions, but that he is capable of excelling at them. And as long as that remains the case, he will continue to do so.

We are witnessing a major chapter in sports history being written right before our eyes.

PMLB

Enjoy the listen.

Podcast by @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard ⚾️ The Blue Jays' start to the season, Konnor Griffin's contract, and the Giants' situation are on the menu 💪 https://t.co/wHQl5GUjOH — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) April 9, 2026

Max Scherzer wanted to support his friend Alex Ovechkin.

From the diamond to the rink, George Springer and Max Scherzer are in the house to watch the Leafs take on the Capitals 🔥 https://t.co/OCz8YW9Yu9 pic.twitter.com/fGs68XciCe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2026

Reynaldo Lopez: suspension reduced.

Reynaldo Lopez has had his suspension reduced to five games, allowing him to make his next scheduled start pic.twitter.com/qqug5rRuq0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 8, 2026

Zach Eflin: Season over.

The Orioles announced that Zach Eflin underwent successful right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery today. He is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/wFjKAhKFry — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 8, 2026

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