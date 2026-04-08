VIDEO: John Schneider loses his cool (but it doesn’t rile his players)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
VIDEO: John Schneider loses his cool (but it doesn&#8217;t rile his players)
Credit: MLB

Last night, the Blue Jays needed a wake-up call. After all, following five straight losses, they had to find a solution.

However, things didn't go well. The offense failed to deliver, the Dodgers continued to hit the ball with authority, and Kevin Gausman wasn't able to make a difference against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yesterday, it ended 4-1.

The result? The team has lost its last six games and still hasn't won in April. It's the worst active losing streak in Major League Baseball, which isn't exactly something to be proud of.

John Schneider must be feeling the pressure mounting a bit, and he decided to take it out on the umpire. It did him some good… but he was also hoping it might whip his troops into shape.

When Kevin Gausman was called for an illegal pitch, the manager came out to confront the umpire and berated him like crazy. He gave new life to the expression “turn red as a tomato” and really let loose. Since he was going to get ejected anyway…

We hope the manager and the umpire—who looks a lot like one of the guys from Manmade—brushed their teeth before talking to each other just inches apart.

The manager's outburst didn't have the intended effect of motivating his players. Will the team turn things around tonight, with Dylan Cease on the mound against Shohei Ohtani? We'll see.

PMLB
  • Shohei Ohtani wasn't happy.
  • Sandy Alcantara is still upset: he wanted to finish the game.
  • Paul Skenes is feeling better.
  • IKF looked bad.
  • Official. He'll earn at least $140 million over nine years.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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