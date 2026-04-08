VIDEO: John Schneider loses his cool (but it doesn’t rile his players)

Last night, the Blue Jays needed a wake-up call. After all, following five straight losses, they had to find a solution.

However, things didn't go well. The offense failed to deliver, the Dodgers continued to hit the ball with authority, and Kevin Gausman wasn't able to make a difference against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yesterday, it ended 4-1.

The result? The team has lost its last six games and still hasn't won in April. It's the worst active losing streak in Major League Baseball, which isn't exactly something to be proud of.

John Schneider must be feeling the pressure mounting a bit, and he decided to take it out on the umpire. It did him some good… but he was also hoping it might whip his troops into shape.

When Kevin Gausman was called for an illegal pitch, the manager came out to confront the umpire and berated him like crazy. He gave new life to the expression “turn red as a tomato” and really let loose. Since he was going to get ejected anyway…

How to get ejected 101 pic.twitter.com/9WMdUmjRQ6 — Ozoon (@Ozoon_CA) April 8, 2026

We hope the manager and the umpire—who looks a lot like one of the guys from Manmade—brushed their teeth before talking to each other just inches apart.

The manager's outburst didn't have the intended effect of motivating his players. Will the team turn things around tonight, with Dylan Cease on the mound against Shohei Ohtani? We'll see.

PMLB

Shohei Ohtani wasn't happy.

Shohei Ohtani let out a “FUCK” after getting hit in the funny bone by this pickoff attempt pic.twitter.com/qA407UWoXW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 8, 2026

Valenzuela said he apologized to Ohtani. “I said sorry to him. I don't know if he accepted it, but I said sorry.” Valenzuela hit Ohtani with his thumb and wrist during an attempted pickoff at first base. https://t.co/BsNIE7PSMO — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 8, 2026

Sandy Alcantara is still upset: he wanted to finish the game.

Sandy Alcantara: “I feel like I deserve to be asked how I feel before getting taken out of the game, at 95 pitches and a righty on deck, but I respect the decision.” — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) April 8, 2026

Paul Skenes is feeling better.

Paul Skenes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning tonight. pic.twitter.com/OM9HLjCh4O — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 8, 2026

IKF looked bad.

IKF likely thought this ball was dead and caught some boos from Red Sox fans for not hustling out of the box. pic.twitter.com/3g2aPFLeXZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 8, 2026

Official. He'll earn at least $140 million over nine years.

OFFICIAL: We have signed INF Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract extension that runs through the 2034 season. pic.twitter.com/eipHszMm6s — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 8, 2026

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