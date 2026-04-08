Top 5: When the CH Can Say Thanks… to the Ottawa Senators

There was plenty of action in the NHL last night.

And the Habs, who beat the Panthers, have the Ottawa Senators to thank…

Let's find out why:

The @Canes became the first team to clinch a divisional title this season, marking their eighth in franchise history, while the @Avalanche took the Central Division and Western Conference crowns.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WZQHsORO1n pic.twitter.com/MWnB5ww2Ft — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 8, 2026

1: The Habs can thank the Sens

The Ottawa Senators hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning last night.

And guess what?

Ottawa won 6-2. That allowed the Habs to tie the Lightning and the Sabres in the standings with 102 points, and all three teams have four games left to play before the end of the season.

Things are going to get interesting.

Every game will be important.

And speaking of which, the Canadiens' next matchup is against… Tampa Bay, tomorrow night at the Bell Centre. This could be the game that determines the rest of the season for the Canadiens and the Lightning…

It's also worth noting that the Sens' win keeps them in the final playoff spot in the East. Will they be able to secure their ticket to the spring dance?

Stay tuned in the coming days…

2: Connor McDavid… wow!

When Connor McDavid decides to be the best player on the ice, he's hard to stop.

And we saw that last night, when he scored a completely ridiculous goal against the Utah Mammoth. Wow!

CONNOR MCDAVID, ARE YOU KIDDING ME????? pic.twitter.com/YL6DCcTnvk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 8, 2026

McDavid's brilliance wasn't enough, though… because in the end, it was the Mammoth who won that game by a score of 6-5.

It's yet another loss in which the Oilers gave up a lot of goals. We know that's the team's biggest problem… and it doesn't seem like it's about to change.

3: When Nichushkin thinks he's McDavid

If we showed Connor McDavid's goal, we have to do the same with Valeri Nichushkin's.

Because this one, too, deserves to be watched over and over again:

But unlike McDavid, Nichushkin's goal helped his team win the game.

The Avalanche defeated the Blues 3-1 to solidify their spot at the top of the Western Conference standings. This team will be hard to stop in the playoffs if they play their game.

Just look at how they dominate on the ice…

4: Things are looking up for Torts

John Tortorella was hired by the Vegas Golden Knights in recent days.

And yesterday, his team beat the Canucks 2-1. The result?

This means Torts now has a 4-0-0 record with his new team. Not bad for a guy who, according to almost everyone, was too out of his depth to coach in the NHL…

John Tortorella is off to a hot start with his new team. Vegas and Edmonton are now tied at the top of the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/qlTBnm64x3 — BarDown (@BarDown) April 8, 2026

Obviously, Torts won't win every game with the Knights.

But it's still fair to say things are off to a good start. And it'll be interesting to see if it'll be the same story with Peter DeBoer and the Islanders…

5: Hat trick for Morgan Geekie

The Bruins lost 6-5 to the Hurricanes, but it wasn't all bad in the game.

I say that because Morgan Geekie scored his 35th, 36th, and 37th goals of the season to complete a hat trick in his team's loss.

What a season he's having.

The Bruins now hold a four-point lead over the second-place team in the Eastern Conference standings.

They have a small cushion, but still. They need to get back on the winning track after losing their last two games…

Overtime

– The Western Conference standings:

– Top scorers of the night:

– Three games tonight: