Kaiden Guhle is out: He’ll be healthy by the first playoff game

After missing the Canadiens' last game, Kaiden Guhle then missed Wednesday's practice.

According to the Habs, it's reportedly just a day of treatment, but it's most likely hiding an injury.

Despite all this, there's no cause for concern, according to Renaud Lavoie. That's what he explained on TVA Sports on Wednesday evening.

“If we were already in the playoffs, Guhle would be on the Canadiens' roster”https://t.co/vG5UP6709u — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 9, 2026

Lavoie confirmed that he will be in the Canadiens' first playoff game.

In fact, he explained that if the Canadiens were already in the playoffs, Guhle would be part of the current lineup. It's simply a strategy to give him rest, to prevent him from getting seriously injured before the playoffs begin.

Kaiden Guhle has earned a reputation as an injury-prone player since joining the NHL. He often plays at full throttle, which puts him at risk for numerous injuries.

The best example is that he's played only 37 games this season. That seems to have become the norm for him.

That's Guhle's biggest problem, because when he's healthy, he's a superb defenseman who can be a huge help to the Habs.

What we mustn't forget is that the Canadiens, although already qualified, are still in the race for the Atlantic Division title.

Guhle's absence is therefore a blow, especially since Alexandre Carrier is already sidelined due to injury.

Despite all that, we'd rather have a healthy Guhle in the playoffs than a first-place finish with an injured Guhle in the playoffs.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the race in the Atlantic.

Here's an update on the race for first place in the East following the Sabres' win tonight pic.twitter.com/AtMUkApdl8 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 9, 2026

– Ivan Demidov is the kind of player who could make a difference in the playoffs.

– The Canadiens will need to find a spot for Michael Hage on the roster.

With Michael Hage's college season coming to an end after this weekend's Frozen Four, the Canadiens could have a big decision to make regarding the top prospect. (@EricEngels

) https://t.co/81JHzdZzcA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 8, 2026

– Enjoy the show!