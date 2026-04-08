Jorge Soler strikes his former teammate during a brawl

Jorge Soler has had two brief stints with the Atlanta Braves during his career, in 2021 and 2024.

During the 2021 season, he helped the team win a World Series title and was named Most Valuable Player after hitting three home runs in the Fall Classic. Soler was then reacquired at the 2024 trade deadline and played 49 games in the second half of that season.

One might think that a regular-season series against his former team would be a heartwarming reunion. But think again.

Just last night (Tuesday), in the fifth inning of the game between the Braves and the Los Angeles Angels, Soler was at bat facing Reynaldo Lopez. The right-hander was struggling to find the strike zone, and two pitches got away from him while Soler was at the plate—Soler, who had already hit a home run in the game.

After a 97 MPH fastball ended up in the backstop after narrowly missing Soler's head, Soler suddenly charged the mound and began hitting Lopez.

Of course, the benches and bullpen areas emptied out, and all the players rushed into the infield. Even Braves manager Walt Weiss was among the group and appeared to play a significant role in bringing Soler to the ground amid the chaos.

CHAOS AT ANGEL STADIUM pic.twitter.com/yPbzghzanQ — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 8, 2026

While Soler was being restrained by several players from both teams, Angels star Mike Trout and Braves first-base coach Antoan Richardson held Lopez back near the dugout.

As expected, both Soler and Lopez were ejected from the game, and further disciplinary action may follow in the coming hours.

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