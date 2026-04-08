Big problem at Marc-Antoine Dequoy

A nasty surprise for Marc-Antoine Dequoy and his partner.

While he was out of the country filming the show Avec ou sans cash, which he co-hosts with Éléonore Lagacé, their home was severely damaged by a major water leak.

The disaster completely devastated the basement of their home, requiring extensive repairs and a swift response to the situation… handled primarily by his partner.

Extensive damage to the property

In a video shared on his social media, the former Montreal Alouettes player revealed the extent of the damage. Notably, the video shows:

walls torn down

sections of the basement completely demolished

reconstruction work already underway

The tone of the message was unequivocal: the situation is frustrating and complex. As he explains, every time a wall is opened up, new problems are revealed, suggesting that the work will take longer than expected.

A rapid mobilization of loved ones

In his absence, his partner had to manage the emergency with the help of family, friends, and professionals, including a company specializing in sanitation. Dequoy was quick to acknowledge their support during this ordeal.

He also used his platform to ask his followers for advice, noting that he plans to help with the work himself in the coming months.

This type of incident, though dramatic in this specific case, is unfortunately not uncommon. Other Quebec personalities have recently experienced similar situations, such as Julie Bélanger and Mélissa Bédard, who even had to temporarily leave her home.

For Marc-Antoine Dequoy, this water damage now represents a genuine long-term project. Between repairs, renovations, and dealing with the unexpected, the coming months are shaping up to be busy.

Despite everything, his transparent approach and his call to the community demonstrate a willingness to tackle the situation pragmatically.

@marc.dequoy Water damage. Man, this is such a pain. You open up a wall, you find a problem. You keep opening it up, you find another one. I've found my project for the coming months. Thanks to the Assainitek crew for the help. We're going to try to do as much as possible ourselves with some help, so if you have any advice or suggestions, I'm all ears. ♬ original sound – Marc-Antoine Dequoy

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